CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Exit Interview: WGA West's David Goodman on Agency Battle, Gender Parity Gains and 'Crucial' 2023 Contract Talks

By Cynthia Littleton
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen his tenure as president of the Writers Guild of America West began four momentous years ago, David Goodman knew a groundswell was building for a campaign to end the decades-old practice of talent agencies earning packaging fees from TV shows and movies. As such, the longtime comedy scribe and...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Future WGA West Leaders Address “Nightmare” Faced By Members Who Lost Their Agents During Agency Campaign

One of the unintended consequences of the WGA’s historic campaign to reshape the talent agency business has been the inability of many writers to find representation after more than 7,000 guild members, in a show of solidarity, fired their agents en masse during the early days of the nearly two-year legal battle. Many writers weren’t taken back by their agents after the fight was over, and during a recent candidates’ night forum, Michele Mulroney, who will be the WGA West’s next vice president, said “the fallout from the membership is that it’s a nightmare.” The WGA’s agency campaign began in April...
ECONOMY
Laredo Morning Times

Meredith Stiehm Elected President of WGA West

Meredith Stiehm has been elected president of the Writers Guild of America, West, succeeding David Goodman, who stepped down after four years on the job. Stiehm ran unopposed, as did her slate of officers. Michele Mulroney was elected vice president and Betsy Thomas was elected secretary-treasurer. More from Variety. “It...
POLITICS
Laredo Morning Times

Digital Writers Gain Ground in Contentious WGA East Election

Digital writers made big gains in the WGA East’s contentious election for officers and council members that govern the union that represents TV and film writers west of the Mississippi. The election results unveiled Tuesday confirmed that the guild’s governance will be split among scribes in opposing camps. The union...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wga#Exit Interview#Parity#Wga West#Caa#Hbo#South Korean#Jtbc#Wme#Ip#Uta Co#A3 Artists Agency#Covid
TheWrap

Why WGA East’s Digital News Organizing Spree May End Under New Leadership

Tuesday’s election has become a referendum on the union’s future as some screenwriters rebel at the prospect of becoming a minority in their own guild. Over the past six years, the Writers Guild of America East has driven a wave of new unions for digital news organizations in a time of constant media layoffs. Now the question of whether to continue that organizing lies at the heart of the WGAE’s council elections, which end on Tuesday and could change the future of both the guild and digital media organizing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Erin Gorky (Huack) and David Mesas to Lead NYIAX’s Agency & Multicultural Initiatives

NYIAX, the world’s first and most active upfronts marketplace and advanced contract management exchange, today announced the appointments of Erin Gorky (Huack) and David Mesas. Gorky and Mesas will respectively lead Global Agency Partnerships and Multicultural Sales initiatives. In conjunction with the news, NYIAX reported it has doubled the size of its sales team in response to extremely strong demand.
BUSINESS
Variety

CAA Signs Movement Artist Jon ‘Boogz’ Smith (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Jon “Boogz” Smith, a movement artist, choreographer and director whose work often blends modern technology with dance. Boogz has been noted for having a strong social justice thread that extends across his various projects. His past projects include the short film “Color of Reality,” which he wrote, choreographed, and directed in collaboration with Alexa Meade and Lil Buck; and “Together,” a virtual reality experience that infused dance and technology, and was directed by another CAA client, Terrence Malick. That project was featured at the Tribeca Film Festival. In addition, he has worked as a choreographer with major talents,...
CELEBRITIES
hrbartender.com

Is the Exit Interview Too Late

I recently published an article about “Exit Interviews: Ask Employees About Their Experience”. Soon after, I received a very interesting comment from an HR Bartender reader. Interesting post about exit interviews. But as I see it from the other side of the table, if I thought that my employer was...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Production Design – A Spot for ‘The French Dispatch’ to Shine?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Endgame’ Co-Creator Jake Coburn Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television

Jake Coburn has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television. Under the deal, Coburn will develop and produce projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Coburn most recently co-created the drama series “The Endgame,” which was picked up to series at NBC earlier this week. “Jake is a dynamic storyteller with a keen knack for big ideas,” said Vivian Cannon, executive vice president of drama development for Universal Television. “We had so much fun working with Jake on ‘The Endgame,’ we couldn’t wait to broaden our partnership with him. Everyone at UTV is looking forward to lots more success with him in...
TV SERIES
Variety

Charles Dance, Peter Mullan Join Cast of Jo Nesbo Adaptation ‘The Hanging Sun’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Peter Mullan (“Westworld,” “Top of the Lake”) and Charles Dance (“Mank,” “The Crown”) have joined the cast of “The Hanging Sun,” based on Jo Nesbø’s bestselling novel “Midnight Sun.” Frederick Schmidt (“Angel Has Fallen”) and Raphael Vicas (“Grantchester”) are also boarding the production. The Sky Original film is a U.K.-Italian co-production from Sky, ITV Studios’ Cattleya and Groenlandia. It will be broadcast on Sky in Italy, the U.K., Ireland, Germany and Austria. The adaptation is written by Stefano Bises (“ZeroZeroZero,” “Gomorrah”) and directed by Emmy-nominated Francesco Carrozzini (“Franca: Chaos and Creation”). “I am in the middle of filming and I could have not hoped...
MOVIES
Variety

Emma Watts Out as Paramount Motion Picture Group President

Emma Watts is out as Paramount’s motion picture group president. Watts exits just over a year in the job, on the heels of her former Fox boss Jim Gianopulos — whose jaw-dropping ouster as Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO shook up Hollywood in early September. Gianopulos was replaced by Brian Robbins, the former head of Viacom’s Nickelodeon label. In a statement, Robbins said the studio had benefitted greatly from “the deep talents of Emma Watts who, among so many accomplishments, helped build a terrific team at the studio, facilitated overall deals with top-tier talent including John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds, and shepherded...
MOVIES
Variety

George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar,’ Jane Campion, Asghar Farhadi Talks Added to London Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL The 65th BFI London Film Festival (Oct. 6 – 17) has added George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar,” starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe, to the program. Clooney is expected to be in attendance. The film follows a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar. Also added to the programme is Indonesian filmmaker Edwin‘s film adaptation of Eka Kurniawan’s acclaimed novel about an impotent aspiring assassin – “Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash.” The festival has also revealed the first of its 2021 Screen Talk line-up, which is supported...
MOVIES
Deadline

Directors Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson & Siân Heder To Be Honored With Sundance Institute’s Vanguard Award

On October 20, the Sundance Institute will present the 2021 Vanguard Award to filmmakers Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Siân Heder. Thompson is being recognized for the documentary Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), with which he made his directorial debut, with Heder being honored for her groundbreaking festival hit, CODA. The honorary award created in 2012 is given annually to artists whose innovative, original works spotlight the art of storytelling and embody creative independence. It was expanded this year to recognize works across fiction and non-fiction. Past recipients include Benh Zeitlin, Ryan Coogler, Damien Chazelle, Marielle Heller, Nate Parker, Dee...
MOVIES
Variety

Fall 2021 TV Survey: 18 Network Chiefs on the Shows They’d Steal and How the Biz Should Change

The 2021-2022 TV season officially kicked off Monday, with a new season of “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC, the return of comedies, “NCIS” and the new “NCIS Hawai’i” on CBS, NBC’s new season of “The Voice” and the premiere of drama “Ordinary Joe,” and Fox’s new season bow of “9-1-1” and the launch of freshman drama “The Big Leap.” Of all those shows, just one made it to a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49: “The Voice.” NBC won the night with a 0.9 rating. But of course, this isn’t news anymore, the massive live+same day ratings erosion has been years...
TV SERIES
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Live Nation Ups Jenifer Smith to Head of Urban Tour Marketing

Live Nation has promoted Jenifer Smith to head of urban tour marketing & strategy, leading all marketing efforts for the live-entertainment giant’s roster of R&B and hip-hop tours within the concerts division. Artists include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake, the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill and the Fugees, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Alicia Keys, Young Thug, Jack Harlow and many more. According to the announcement, she will be “developing and building out the urban tour marketing team as one of the fastest growing and most popular sectors in the industry.” “Whether it’s artists or our own internal team, Live Nation is...
MUSIC
Variety

Hollywood Celebrities Rally Behind IATSE Strike Vote

A number of Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media this week to show solidarity with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees ahead of a strike vote. Talks between IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have broken down as the workers who support productions seek improvements on meal and rest periods, longer turnarounds between production days, and improved rates on streaming projects. While crew members share their support for a possible strike, actors including Mindy Kaling, Seth Rogen, Sarah Paulson and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher are among those who have all shared posts using the #IASolidarity. Jane...
ADVOCACY
Deadline

NBCUniversal & BBC Strike Unscripted Formats Deal

NBCUniversal and the BBC are searching for the next wave of unscripted after striking a transatlantic partnership. The U.S. media group, which operates broadcast network NBC, a slew of cable networks and streamer Peacock, and the British public broadcaster have teamed up to find unscripted shows that can work both in the States and UK. The pair will hunt for shows produced by British producers across unscripted genres and will look to co-commission pilots or develop projects with series potential. They have agreed terms for producers, based on the BBC’s existing terms, which will be a boon for producers as the BBC has...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Communications VP to Exit After 4 Years With Streamer

Netflix’s Richard Siklos is leaving the streamer after four years as vice president of communications, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Richard is a skilled communicator, who strengthened our reputation during a tremendous time of growth, and built a world-class team. He has been a valued and trusted advisor to many across Netflix and we wish him the best,” Rachel Whetstone, Netflix’s chief communications officer, said in a statement. It’s not immediately clear where Siklos is headed to next, and a representative for Netflix declined to comment on his departure. Since joining Netflix in 2017, Siklos was the chief spokesperson, representing co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings and handling communications primarily for the U.S. and Canada. Prior to Netflix, Siklos spent seven years at Time Warner Inc. as vp of strategic communications, working closely with senior leadership. Before moving into corporate communications, Siklos was a business reporter and writer; he served as an editor-at-large at Fortune from 2007 to 2010 and was a correspondent and columnist for the New York Times between 2005 and 2007, authoring the “Media Frenzy” column. Deadline first reported on Siklos’ departure from Netflix.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy