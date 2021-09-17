Benita Jo Gordon

Gordon, Benita Jo age 83, of Minnetonka, passed away September 15, 2021. Preceded in death by Shirley Mushkatin (mother), Mendel Silverman (father), Phillip Mushkatin (father). Survived by sisters, Barbara Harris (Ronald) and Marilyn Margolis (Larry); children, Randi Katz (Gregg), Lyn Tesler (Steven), Stephen Gordon (Brenda); grandchildren, Benjamin Tesler (Lulu), Jason Katz (Riley), Sara Farley (Ryan), Jaimie Katz (Eric), McKenna Gordon (Wil), Joseph Gordon, and Joshua Gordon; special nieces, Lisa Caplan, Jodi Post, and Patti Soskin. Benita graduated from St. Paul Central High School. She attended the University of Minnesota where she studied to become a dental assistant. She married Gary Gordon in 1957 with whom she had three children. Benita was very active in her children's lives and was a perennial fixture in their schools, whether it be as a room mother or helping in the English department. Benita was a huge horse enthusiast and loved going to the races. Later in her life, she was a volunteer for the city of Scottsdale as a facilitator for divorce support groups. Throughout her life Benita was a beacon of positivity and grace, and always intent on "doing the right thing." Her light will shine in us forever. Family gives special thanks to Jane Schwartzman, care givers, and The Orchards of Minnetonka. Private family services. Memorials preferred to the donor's favorite charity. Zoom SHIVA Sunday, September 19th 7:00pm. For the Zoom link please send an email to zoom1@hodroffepstein.com. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 hodroffepstein.com.