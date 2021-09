According to Fangraphs, the odds of losing the division are under 1%. It’s time, as interested fans, to peek at the playoff pecking order. A brief refresher: the wild card teams play a one-game steel cage match on Tuesday October 5th, and then play the #1 seed on Thursday. The 2 and 3 seeds also play on 10/7. There are no tie-breakers for wild card and division, but there are for seeding.