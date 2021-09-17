CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best New Music & Video Releases Of The Week ft. Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift and More!

By Eliott King
Cover picture for the articleAnother week of new music and videos including the much anticipated debut album of Lil Nas X “Montero. After what seems like months of marketing genius from Lil Nas X promoting the new album, it is finally here! And it is filled with jams and features but they also came with new videos as well. What seems to be the next single for Lil Nas X is “THATS WHAT I WANT” not only because he’s been playing it in the background when he posts on TikTok but also it has the most views so far of his newly released album.

