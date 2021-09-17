CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aulander, NC

Peggy P. Todd

AULANDER, NC – Peggy Phelps Todd, age 80, of Main Street, Aulander, passed away on Thursday morning, September 16, 2021 at Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie, NC. Mrs. Todd was born on July 22, 1941 to Howard Phelps and Elizabeth Phelps in Windsor, NC. Peggy was a member of Aulander Baptist Church. She has been a devoted housewife to her husband Hoyt of 59 years. She enjoyed playing bridge as long as her health permitted. Peggy was a loving wife, sister, and friend and will be deeply missed.

