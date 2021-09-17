CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Leelanau Harvest Tour: SOLD OUT

By 11:30 a.m., Saturn Booksellers, Gaylord
northernexpress.com
 8 days ago

A biking adventure for families & single riders as the fall colors begin to appear & apple trees are laden with fruit. Starting & finishing at Herman Park in Suttons Bay, riders may enjoy routes of 20, 40, 65 or 100 miles which wind through Leelanau County on paved roads. Enjoy views of farms, orchards, vineyards, dunes & quaint villages as you ride. A box lunch will be served at Herman Park until 4:30pm & is included with registration fee.

www.northernexpress.com

