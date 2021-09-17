GOP governor candidate Jesse Sullivan should stop digging holes he’ll eventually have to fill himself

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – More than 400 people are expected at the Hilton in Costa Mesa where recall candidate Larry Elder’s campaign is settled in for the night’s vote returns. The 69-year-old conservative radio talk show host and attorney did not make any public appearances Tuesday. Elder jumped to the pack of recall candidates since he joined the race in July. Political analysts have said that Elder’s conservative agenda and style is on trend with today’s Republican party. The candidate himself has said he feels like he’s energized the party and the race, and has appealed to voters with a laundry list of...

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO