Elections

GOP governor candidate Jesse Sullivan should stop digging holes he’ll eventually have to fill himself

By Rich Miller
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican gubernatorial candidate Paul Schimpf has mostly followed Ronald Reagan’s 11th Commandment and avoided speaking ill of his Republican opponents. When a relative unknown named Jesse Sullivan jumped into the race earlier this month with a nearly $11 million out-of-state-funded campaign war chest, state Sen. Darren Bailey and businessperson Gary Rabine both called him a member of the San Francisco/Silicon Valley “elite” because that’s where his business was located and where much of his campaign money came from.

