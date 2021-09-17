CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Use & Send Avocado in Your Child’s Lunchbox

Even if most kids love avocado, they often leave it untouched in the lunchbox because they didn’t like the first signs of browning. Just like with apples, bananas, and potatoes, avocados turn brown when it’s exposed to oxygen in the air. It’s still safe to eat, but the less browning there is, the better visually, especially if you want to get your child to eat it. Check out easy ways to incorporate avocados into your lunches and how to prevent them from browning below!

