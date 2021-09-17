Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY At 642 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms have dissipated. However, 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over this area and the water will take sometime to drain away. Therefore, the Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening for Northwestern Palm Beach County. Some locations that will experience flooding include Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and Belle Glade Camp.