Continued decline in boxed beef prices pressures cattle futures
Continued decline in boxed beef prices pressures cattle futures. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle ended the day lower, pressured by the continued slide in boxed beef prices. October live cattle closed $.80 lower at $122.80 and December live cattle closed $1.05 lower at $127.52. September feeder cattle closed $1 lower at $154.87 and October live cattle closed $.72 lower at $156.37.voiceofmuscatine.com
Comments / 15