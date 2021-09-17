CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Continued decline in boxed beef prices pressures cattle futures

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinued decline in boxed beef prices pressures cattle futures. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle ended the day lower, pressured by the continued slide in boxed beef prices. October live cattle closed $.80 lower at $122.80 and December live cattle closed $1.05 lower at $127.52. September feeder cattle closed $1 lower at $154.87 and October live cattle closed $.72 lower at $156.37.

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 15

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle, hog futures mixed ahead of Friday’s USDA reports

Cattle, hog futures mixed ahead of Friday’s USDA reports. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle closed mixed ahead of the Cattle on Feed report. Overall, the numbers look bearish. October live cattle closed $.30 lower at $122.92 and December live cattle closed $.47 lower at $128.15. September feeder cattle closed $.27 lower at $154.62 and October feeder cattle closed $.50 higher at $157.35.
AGRICULTURE
Newswise

Eliminating beef cattle pregnancy loss with CRISPR/Cas9 technology

Calves on the ground eventually mean dollars in the pocket and steaks in the meat case. It’s the basics of the beef industry. However, reproductive inefficiency costs the beef industry billions every year. Most of that is driven by embryonic mortality and pregnancy loss, said Ky Pohler, Ph.D., an associate professor in the Department of Animal Science and chair of the Pregnancy and Developmental Programming Area of Excellence at the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Agronomist discusses crop variability on water-limited acres

Agronomist discusses crop variability on water-limited acres. An agronomist with Advanced Agrilytics says a relatively dry stretch will likely lead to variability in crops. Jason Greve is based in western Ohio and says he’s starting to see some issues on water-limited acres. “The biggest thing I see right now is...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
South Dakota State
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Decline Likely To Continue

During Tuesday’s trading session, the Australian Dollar declined by 57 pips or 0.78% against the US Dollar. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– hour simple moving average on Tuesday. Everything being equal, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during...
CURRENCIES
southeastagnet.com

September Forecast for Beef, Pork and Poultry Production and Prices

USDA’s September outlook notes the trends of production and price for the beef sector are moving in opposite directions, while showing a reduction in pork production. Rod Bain has more details. World Agricultural Outlook Board Chair Mark Jekanowski also discusses the September outlook for poultry production and prices.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

Weekly fed cattle and boxed beef recaps for week ending Sept. 18, 2021

CZ Cattle Market Analytics analyst Ed Czerwien from Amarillo, TX, provides the following fed cattle recap for the week ending Sept. 18, 2021. The feedlot cattle trades for WE Sep 18 were steady to 2 lower and the cash sales volume was lower than the previous week. The Five-area formula...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Fuel Report: Prices See Marginal Decline

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.37 per gallon on September 13, 95 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price decreased nearly 1 cent to $3.64 per gallon, the Gulf Cost price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.10 per gallon, and the West Coast and Midwest prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $4.02 per gallon, and $3.28 per gallon, respectively. The East Coast price increased nearly 1 cent to $3.34 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Beef#Livestock#Pigs#Usda#Grass#The Choice Select#Lean#The National Daily Direct#Feeder Pig Report
marketplace.org

Import prices declined unexpectedly in August

Right now, price trends for imports and exports can shed light on one of the economic keywords of the day — inflation — and whether it’s here to stay or transitory. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday morning that export prices rose 0.4% in August. That was less than their increases in May, June and July, and year over year, export prices were up nearly 17%.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Is Lumber Futures Ominous Price Pattern Signalling Further Declines?

One of the over-ooked commodities and economic indicators is lumber. And more specifically, the price of lumber. The price of lumber has been on the rise since the 2008 financial crisis, but lumber futures prices went haywire following the onset of COVID in the spring of 2020. Shortages and recovering economic demand spurred prices higher and higher and higher.
INDUSTRY
agrinews-pubs.com

Indigo Ag beefs up carbon program with prices, partnerships

DECATUR, Ill. — Bolstered by partnerships with two major agricultural companies and increasing interest in its product, Indigo Ag’s carbon program continues to grow. Chris Harbourt, global head of carbon for Indigo Ag, said he looks at the partnerships with Corteva and GROWMARK to add credibility and validation to the company’s carbon program.
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
1420 WBSM

Holy Cow, Why Are Beef Prices So High? [OPINION]

Beef prices have risen 14 percent this year and will likely climb higher, according to experts. No, there is no cow shortage, but there may be some price gouging going on. It's not just beef. Pork prices are up by 12.1 percent and poultry by a whopping 6.6 percent. Fox...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
kitco.com

Gold sees price declines amid quieter marketplace

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as risk aversion has receded a bit early this week amid a calm trading environment at present. The safe-haven metals bulls need a fundamental spark to jumpstart price rallies. October gold futures were last down $9.70 at $1,782.60. December Comex silver was last down $0.321 at $23.475 an ounce.
MARKETS
beef2live.com

Selenium in Beef Cattle Nutrition

Selenium (Se) was discovered in 1818 but its role in animal nutrition wasn’t understood until the 1950’s when Se was identified as an essential nutrient. Selenium is thought of as a trace or micro mineral in beef cattle diets. Beef cattle only require 0.10 parts per million (ppm) of Se in the total diet (not the mineral supplement). Although plants in some parts of the country can contain toxic levels of Se, forages grown in many parts of the country do not contain adequate levels of Se for optimum animal performance.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices log highest finish since late July

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest since late July. It's been a "risk-on day across the board," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Another storm is expected to become a major hurricane in the Atlantic, but the long term track is still uncertain at this point," he said. "Between the risk-on environment in equity markets and uncertainty of future storms, we expect to maintain strength in the energy markets until more clarity is achieved." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.07, or 1.5%, to settle at $73.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since July 30, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
ForexTV.com

Ireland Wholesale Prices Declines In August

Ireland’s wholesale prices declined at a softer pace in August, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday. Wholesale prices decreased 1.4 percent annually in August, following a 2.1 percent decline in July. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.8 percent in August, after a 2.4 percent growth...
WORLD
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa farmer preparing for what could be most expensive crop ever

A farmer in southeast Iowa is preparing to grow what could be his most expensive crop ever in 2022. Mark Jackson of Oskaloosa tells Brownfield he’s already seeing the impact of higher input costs as he plans for the upcoming growing season. “Because of our fertilizer costs, chemical costs, and...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy