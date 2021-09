Being the one responsible for giving the last answer on any version of Family Feud is not exactly the position anyone wants to be in. And in the Season 7 finale of Celebrity Family Feud, that responsibility, at one point, will fall on Bijou Phillips as she and the rest of Team Wilson Phillips compete against Team Pentatonix, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO