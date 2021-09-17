CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gabby Petito: Utah double-homicide ‘not related’ to her disappearance, police say

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCdLU_0bzlzE8J00

Police in Utah have ruled that YouTuber Gabby Petito’s disappearance is not related to a recent double-homicide that occurred near one of her last known locations.

“It has been determined that the Gabby Petito missing person case is not related to the double-homicide case involving Chrystal Turner and Kylen Schulte,” the Grand County Sheriff said in a statement.

Ms Turner, 38, and Ms Schulte, 24, were found dead in mid-August near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains .

Ms Petito last spoke with her family at the end of August, two weeks after police in the nearby Moab, Utah, area stopped her and her fiancé Brian Laundrie over concerns about a potential domestic violence incident. They were separated over night but no charges were filed, according to police records.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deseret News

Florida police say Gabby Petito’s boyfriend has important information related to the case

Gabby Petito’s family and the police involved in the missing person investigation want Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, to talk about what’s happening in the case. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 after Petito and Laundrie spent months on a cross-country road trip, which included a brief stay in Utah. Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1, which was 10 days before Petito was reported missing. Her last known appearance was in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Brian Laundrie has disappeared as search for Gabby Petito continues, attorneys say

Gabby Petito, 22, left Blue Point, New York, on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend of two years on July 2. Her disappearance is not related to a double homicide case in which two women were killed near Moab last month, law enforcement officials confirmed Friday. (Suffolk County Police Department) MOAB — Federal investigators now say theydon't know the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of a missing woman who has been listed as a person of interest in her disappearance.
MOAB, UT
eparisextra.com

Police believe they have found Gabby Petito || Timeline of events leading to her disappearance, death

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as more information comes in. Nearly 600,000 people go missing in the U.S. each year, a number that is far greater than one would think based on the number of cases we hear about in the news. Of that 600,000, most of them are classified as runaways according to the National Crime Information Center. In fact, less than one percent are actually classified as abducted by a non-custodial parent, and even fewer are classified as stranger abductions. In the case of Gabby Petito, police are looking at her fiance, Brian Laundrie, as a person of interest and are actively searching for him as he has not come forward, despite their pleas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Missing Person#The Grand County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Brian Laundrie, person of interest in Gabby Petito disappearance, is missing, officials say

Authorities said Friday night that they do not know where the man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito is. "The North Port Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are currently searching for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie of North Port," police said in a statement late Friday. "The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week."
NORTH PORT, FL
Ok Magazine

Utah Park Ranger Says She Warned Gabby Petito That Her Relationship With Brian Laundrie Seemed 'Toxic': 'I Can Still Hear Her Voice'

Utah park ranger Melissa Hulls said she warned Gabby Petito about her concerning relationship with Brian Laundrie before the 22-year-old disappeared. Hulls — who serves as the visitor and resource protection supervisor at Arches National Park — responded to a call on August 12, where Petito and Laundrie were pulled over by Moab police over an alleged domestic violence dispute.
UTAH STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

Authorities say human remains discovered 8 days after Gabby Petito’s disappearance are “consistent” with her.

Authorities say human remains discovered 8 days after Gabby Petito’s disappearance are “consistent” with her. Authorities reported in a press conference on Sunday afternoon that human remains found in the Spread Creek area of Wyoming were “consistent” with 22-year-old Gabby Petito, but that a thorough forensic identification had not yet been performed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

265K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy