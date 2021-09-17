Gabby Petito: Utah double-homicide ‘not related’ to her disappearance, police say

Police in Utah have ruled that YouTuber Gabby Petito’s disappearance is not related to a recent double-homicide that occurred near one of her last known locations.

“It has been determined that the Gabby Petito missing person case is not related to the double-homicide case involving Chrystal Turner and Kylen Schulte,” the Grand County Sheriff said in a statement.

Ms Turner, 38, and Ms Schulte, 24, were found dead in mid-August near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains .

Ms Petito last spoke with her family at the end of August, two weeks after police in the nearby Moab, Utah, area stopped her and her fiancé Brian Laundrie over concerns about a potential domestic violence incident. They were separated over night but no charges were filed, according to police records.