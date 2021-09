Ed Sheeran has announced a new world tour which will include stadium dates in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow and Newcastle.The musician will embark on the “+ - = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced as the “Mathmatics Tour”) in 2022, following on from the release of his new album, titled =,in October.Sheeran’s tour begins in Cork, Ireland, next April, transferring to Limerick, Belfast and Cardiff shortly after.In June, Sheeran plays two nights at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and two gigs at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, before heading to Glasgow’s Hampden Park for a further two performances.Sheeran’s final UK dates come...

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO