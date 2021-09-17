CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘S.W.A.T.’ Goes on Location in Mexico for the Clint Eastwood-Inspired Season 5 Premiere

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nameless stranger rolls into town and unexpectedly saves the day. It’s easy to see how the 1985 Clint Eastwood Western Pale Rider inspired the drama’s cinematic two-part premiere—even if gunslinger heroics are the last thing on Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) mind when we catch up with him. He’s been in Mexico, using a friend’s vacation home to regroup after being demoted as SWAT team leader for speaking to the media about racism in the LAPD.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’: Film Review

Clint Eastwood has often shown a weakness for corn, usually tempered by the unfussy efficiency of his direction and, in movies where he does double-duty in front of the camera, by his mythical screen persona. But in Cry Macho, the corn is inescapable. A project that has kicked around for some 40 years, the film was planned at various times as a vehicle for, among others, Roy Scheider and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Whether either of those actors would have been more persuasive, we can only guess. But this is a story so crusty and antiquated in its conveniently resolved conflicts, contrivances...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cry Macho’ Review: Clint Eastwood’s Mexico-Set Ancient-Cowboy-Meets-Troubled-Teen Afterschool Special

At 91, Clint Eastwood still knows how to direct a movie with a nice, clean leisurely classical spareness, something you wish more directors knew how to do (or wanted to). As a filmmaker, Eastwood has earned the right to be called ageless. As an actor, though, he’s not trying to hide his age. In “Cry Macho,” he plays a broken-down horse breeder and former rodeo rider who is given the task of going down to Mexico City to retrieve a 13-year-old boy, Rafael (Eduardo Minnett), and drive him back to Texas. (He’s taking the boy from his wealthy-diva Mexican mother...
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

12 Best Movies of Clint Eastwood as Director

From classic Clint Eastwood Western movies to gritty crime thrillers to rousing biopics, these are the most impressive movies in Eastwood's long career as a director. At 91 years old, Clint Eastwood is still directing movies, and his latest film 'Cry Macho' will open on September 17. Few actors have been as successful as Eastwood when it comes to making the transition from acting to directing. We ranked Eastwood's best movies as a director.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

The Latest ‘Cry Macho’ Feature Puts Clint Eastwood Back in the Saddle

Here it is 2021, and actor-director Clint Eastwood is still releasing movies into theaters. While Eastwood’s 2018 “The Mule” was something of a mixed bag with critics — our own Joe Blessing called it a “strange movie” that “doesn’t work when it should and it does work when it shouldn’t” — Eastwood proved he still has stories to tell and chops behind the camera. So don’t sleep on “Cry Macho,” no matter how treacle its premise may seem to seasoned moviegoers.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Johnson
Person
Missy Peregrym
Person
Shawn Ryan
Person
Jay Harrington
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Shemar Moore
Parade

'Well, Do Ya, Punk?' 37 Classic Clint Eastwood Quotes

Clint Eastwood is a man of few words, and he makes each one count on screen. We hang on every one of his lines, delivered with quiet intensity in that gravelly voice. Though Eastwood has appeared in a few films in recent years, we’re more likely to find him behind the camera these days. He directed the Oscar-winning 2014 war drama American Sniper, 2016’s acclaimed biopic Sully, 2018’s The Mule which recounts the story of a veteran who becomes a drug mule and the critically lauded biopic Richard Jewell about the Olympic bombing.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ranking Clint Eastwood’s 10 Greatest Film Performances

Clint Eastwood is often viewed more as an icon than an actor. In Sergio Leone films, he’s the “man with no name,” staring down adversaries with a deadly squint and a malevolent hint of a grin, his craggy face mirroring the rocky landscape of the Spanish countryside where the spaghetti westerns were shot. As Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan, Eastwood explodes on the screen with a kind of laconic intensity, daring crooks and psychopaths to “go ahead, make my day.” And somehow, over the decades, that persona has ripened, with Eastwood allowing moviegoers to see him grow more vulnerable. In later life masterpieces like “Bridges of Madison County” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Eastwood’s still a loner, still tougher than everyone else on the screen, yet willing to show the ravages of time, gruffly holding off the dying of the light. True, he’s no shape-shifter. No Daniel Day-Lewis style chameleon. There’s an inherent “Clint-ness” to all of his performances. But the notes he hits are played with a master’s flare.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Another Unpretentious, Melancholy Farewell From Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s first Hollywood swan song was 1992’s Unforgiven, a dark, bitter Western that bade goodbye to the genre that had made him famous. He was 62 at the time, and after some 30-plus years of riding horses on-screen, the actor-director seemed ready to retire from the fictional range. Since Unforgiven, Eastwood has made 23 more films, starring in 10 of them, and many of those projects could also be considered curtain calls. In movies such as Space Cowboys, Blood Work, Gran Torino, and The Mule, he played fading exemplars of a prior generation’s masculine ideal who were struggling to understand their place in a new world. But Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho, marks the first time since 1992 that he’s actually gotten back in the saddle.
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Clint Eastwood shows fatherly side in aimless, cringeworthy 'Cry Macho'

Last year, Tom Hanks and George Clooney each played movie roles in which they showed off their fatherly sides by taking care of a child. There must be something in the water in Hollywood because now it’s Clint Eastwood’s turn. He directs and stars as a crochety old cowboy pressed...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Fbi#Lapd Swat#Cbs#Tv Guide Magazine
Vulture

Clint Eastwood’s Lovely, Awkward Cry Macho Is As Fragile As Its Star

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho feels like an illusion. Filmmakers have tried for more than four decades to film N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel about an aging Texas cowboy who heads to Mexico to kidnap his former boss’s young, estranged son; it’s always seemed like an ideal project for a graying action star, but maybe not quite as graying as the currently 91-year-old Eastwood, who could have easily done it back when the novel came out. (He was reportedly attached to it for a while in the late 1980s.) Watching Cry Macho, you can imagine that younger Clint — say, at age 51, or 61, or, hell, 81 — playing the part. He doesn’t need de-aging because he’s got the audience’s memories on his side. Eastwood’s diction might be awkward, his back hunched, his frame unsteady — but he is perfect for the role because we want him to be.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Scene Released by Netflix

Netflix released a first look from the upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The below video shows a scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season’s violent shock ending: The video was part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.  Ozark is coming off what many critics and fans called its best season and has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up performance Emmys for the show. The drama stars Bateman as Marty Byrd, a financial advisor turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri where they’ve become entangled with local criminals, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The fourth season consists of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
TV SERIES
wmleader.com

Mexico to End With Season 3 — Get Premiere Date, Watch New Teaser

Season 3 will be Narcos: Mexico‘s last, Netflix announced Monday, but that won’t stop Amado, El Chapo and the rest of the cartels from bringing the heat when the series returns for its final showdown Friday, Nov. 5. In a new teaser (embedded above), we catch our first glimpse of...
TV SERIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Clint Eastwood Triple Feature This Weekend at The Starlite Drive-in in Cadet, MO

“How many times have I told you? I don’t want him drinking beer except Saturdays.”. The Starlite Drive-in (15605 N. State Highway 21, Cadet, MO 63630) will be showing a Clint Eastwood Triple Feature this weekend with his latest, CRY MACHO followed by EVERY WHICH WAY BUT LOOSE (1978), and ANY WHICH WAY YOU CAN (1980) this weekend September 17th-19th. The show starts at 7:45. The Starlite’s other screen will be showing MALIGNANT and DON’T BREATHE 2 It’s always best to order tickets in advance! The Starlite’s site can be found HERE.
CADET, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Mexico City
Country
Germany
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Clint Eastwood goes down a familiar path in 'Cry Macho'

A plucky rooster named Macho, a wayward teenager, Rafo (Eduardo Minett), and a faded rodeo star played with a familiar dyspeptic wince by Clint Eastwood get off to a rough start with lots of literally and figuratively ruffled feathers, when making their way from Mexico to Texas. "Cry Macho" is...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
newsbrig.com

‘Narcos: Mexico’ Final Season to Premiere on Netflix in November

Netflix announced that the third and final season of “Narcos: Mexico” will premiere on Nov. 5 and released some first looks at the episodes. This third and final season follows the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest and the new Mexican kingpins who emerge as newly independent cartels navigate political turmoil and escalating violence.
TV SERIES
Thrillist

Clint Eastwood's 'Cry Macho' Is a Kinder, Gentler Cowboy Movie

"Cowboys always cook," notes Clint Eastwood's ex-rodeo star in the languid second half of his new film, the rambling road drama Cry Macho. "It's kinda our deal." The specific delivery of the last part of the line might feel vaguely anachronistic for Eastwood's character, Texas ranch hand Mike Milo, to say in the film's version of 1979, but the out-of-time feeling only adds to the movie's peculiarly pleasing dreamlike spell. And Mike is right: Whether they're chasing bandits or herding cattle, cowboys always cook. After all, you've gotta have something to eat when you travel, one of the many lessons Cry Macho is more than happy to impart to you with a dusty pat on the back.
MOVIES
wcbe.org

Double Take (A Cinema Classics Production) Clint Eastwood

Inspired by Cry Macho, the boys extend their Cinema Classics discussion of Clint Eastwood. Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy