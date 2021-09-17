CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

SpotemGottem Shot Multiple Times in Road Rage Shooting – Report

By Aleia Woods
 9 days ago
SpotemGottem has been shot in Miami. The Florida rapper, born Nehemiah Harden, was reportedly shot multiple times on Florida's I-95 highway, north of NW 125 Street. A rep for the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to XXL on Friday (Sept. 17) that the driver and rear passenger, which they did not name, were victims in the incident stemming from a road rage incident on the highway. The shooting took place at approximately 3:19 a.m., with the car they were in being shot 22 times on the driver's side.

JayDaYoungan Arrested for Accessory to Murder

JayDaYoungan was recently arrested in his home state of Louisiana on an accessory to murder charge. A rep for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed to XXL on Tuesday (Sept. 21) that the rapper, born Javorius Tykies Scott, was arrested and booked on charges of Accessory to Second-Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice. The warrant for JayDaYoungan's arrest was in connection to a homicide in August of 2020 that reportedly took place at a trail ride in Roseland, La., which is within the state's Tangipahoa Parish.
Lake Charles, LA
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

