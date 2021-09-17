SpotemGottem Shot Multiple Times in Road Rage Shooting – Report

SpotemGottem has been shot in Miami. The Florida rapper, born Nehemiah Harden, was reportedly shot multiple times on Florida's I-95 highway, north of NW 125 Street. A rep for the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to XXL on Friday (Sept. 17) that the driver and rear passenger, which they did not name, were victims in the incident stemming from a road rage incident on the highway. The shooting took place at approximately 3:19 a.m., with the car they were in being shot 22 times on the driver's side.