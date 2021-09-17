CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Poll: McAulliffe and Youngkin in tight race for Virginia governor

By Myah Ward
POLITICO
POLITICO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4v8i_0bzlxECj00
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe, left, gestures as his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, looks on during a debate at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. | (Steve Helber/AP Photo)

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are neck-and-neck in the Virginia governor’s race, according to a new Washington Post/Schar School poll released as the competitive statewide election kicked off on Friday.

McAuliffe garnered 50 percent support among likely voters, whereas Youngkin stands at 47 percent. Among registered voters, McAuliffe falls to 49 percent and Youngkin to 43 percent, though neither lead is statistically significant.

The November race will serve as one of the early reads on the political environment heading into the 2022 midterms, while also giving insight into how permanent Americans’ shift away from Election Day voting is after mail voting spiked during the 2020 election largely due to the pandemic.

The McAuliffee-Youngkin face-off is the first gubernatorial election in which Virginians have the option to participate in in-person early voting or no-excuse mail voting, policies put in place after the Democratic-controlled state government passed legislation scrapping a rule that required voters to have a valid excuse to vote by mail. Virginians can also vote early on Sundays this time around.

After clashing in Thursday night's debate on topics like abortion and Covid, the candidates hit the trail Friday to kick off early voting. McAuliffe began his day in Northern Virginia, while Youngkin’s day wraps up with a rally in Chesterfield, a red county that flipped to President Joe Biden last year.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, has held a slight lead over Youngkin in recent polls. Campaign finance records filed this week showed Youngkin with a steep fundraising advantage over the former governor, bolstered by the $4.5 million Youngkin, a former co-CEO of the investment firm The Carlyle Group, loaned his campaign.

But McAullife holds the advantage in cash on hand, with $12.6 million in the bank compared to Youngkin’s $6 million.

The poll released Friday was conducted by phone between Sept. 7-13, spanning 907 registered Virginia voters and 728 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points for registered voters and plus or minus 4.5 percentage points for likely voters.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
POLITICO

‘The No. 1 issue’: Trump whips up election falsehoods after flawed Arizona report

The Arizona election review took months and millions of dollars, but it's just the beginning of growing GOP efforts to revisit 2020. Friday’s flawed report from the Republicans investigating Arizona’s 2020 election isn’t changing minds or dampening enthusiasm among election conspiracy theorists. Instead, the movement keeps gaining traction in the Republican Party.
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

DNC to host first in-person fundraiser of the Covid era

Eighteen months into the pandemic, the Democratic National Committee is set to hold its first in-person, indoor fundraising event next week, turning to K Street to haul in cash ahead of what is sure to be an expensive midterm cycle. The high-dollar affairs next Wednesday will feature a reception in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grundy, VA
City
Washington, VA
Grundy, VA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Grundy, VA
Elections
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
POLITICO

Grassley will seek reelection, boosting GOP’s majority hopes

The waiting game for Chuck Grassley is over: He's running for reelection. The Iowa Republican senator announced on Twitter Friday morning he will run for an eighth term, a move that makes it more likely the GOP can keep control of his seat in next year's midterm elections. Though Iowa has trended red in recent years and Grassley just turned 88 this month, Republican Party leaders have nonetheless pressed him to seek reelection amid their broader efforts to claim the Senate majority next year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Joe Biden
POLITICO

Jan. 6 committee seeks testimony from riot defendants who pleaded guilty

About 60 of the 600-plus rioters charged with storming the Capitol have pleaded guilty to participating in the riot. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has begun to solicit testimony from the rioters, issuing requests for some defendants to voluntarily provide an account of their decision to travel to Washington and join the angry mob.
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Democratic coalition cracks under immigration strain

Chuck Schumer ripped him. So did members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus, Asian Pacific American Caucus and Progressive Caucus, 17 Democratic attorneys general, and a host of other advocacy groups across the country. This week’s cavalcade of outrage directed at President Joe Biden’s handling of Haitian migrants at...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Campaign Finance#Virginia Governor#Northern Virginia#Democratic#Republican#Ap Photo#Americans#Virginians#The Carlyle Group
POLITICO

Pelosi goes all in with domestic agenda on the line

Nancy Pelosi has never been in a bind like this before. The speaker is on the cusp of muscling through a pair of bills that amount to trillions of dollars in investments that, if they make it to President Joe Biden’s desk, will reshape both her and the president’s legacies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
120K+
Followers
7K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy