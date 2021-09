More states have released results from the July 2021 bar exam, with few bright spots in the numbers. Pass rates are down in all but two of the 19 jurisdictions that have reported results thus far, and 10 of those states posted double-digit declines. Maine has notched the largest drop— its pass rate fell 27 percentage points to 59% compared to last year. West Virginia’s pass rate fell nearly 20 percentage points to 58%, while the pass rate in New Mexico fell 18 percentage points to 71%.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO