Puget Sound Energy Opens Public EV Charging Station in Kent
The Puget Sound Energy electric vehicle program “Up & Go Electric” recently opened a new public charging station off Highway 516 at Plaza by the Green in the City of Kent. The new charging stations is open to the public, has Level 2 and DC fast charging ports, and is 100 percent renewable energy. The Up & Go Electric app allows customers to use mobile payment options, monitor charging session remotely, and more.www.southsoundbiz.com
