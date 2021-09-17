The Best Nuts to Use for Every Type of Baked Good

From cookies and pies to cinnamon rolls and breads, this is one sweet guide. Often when you find a baking recipe that calls for nuts, it is specific about the type of nut in the recipe... But what do you do when a recipe just says "nuts of your choice?" How do you know which is the best nut to use? If you are the kind of person who might only have one kind of nut on hand, that becomes an easy choice, you use what you have. But if you, like me, keep a serious stash of these crunchy treats in the freezer waiting for a baking project, it can start to feel a little like too many options.