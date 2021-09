Samsung introduced its latest wearables — the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Watch 4 brings a host of improvements and new features compared to its predecessor. The software is now OneUI Watch based on top of Wear OS 3. This allows users to install more third-party apps from the Play Store. On the health side of things, one of the biggest improvements is the addition of a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor. This sensor integrates all the vital sensors required to determine different parameters into a single unit. With the BIA sensor on the Galaxy Watch 4, you also get the ability to measure your body composition right on the watch itself.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO