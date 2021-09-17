Suspect arrested in fatal North Austin apartment shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified a woman killed in a hit-and-run on South Congress Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 19. APD said at approximately 8:16 p.m. on Sept. 19, the department was notified of a crash in the 5100 block of South Congress. The preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was traveling northbound on South Congress when it struck 53-year-old Terryn Dee Strahan, who was walking southbound. The vehicle then left the scene without providing aid or calling 911.
