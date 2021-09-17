Script reading for tvN thriller Happiness with Park Hyung-shik, Han Hyo-joo, Jo Woo-jin

Remember when I said the upcoming fall/winter season was going to be sageuk Heaven? It’s coming fast and furious – we have Lovers of the Red Sky airing, then comes The King’s Affection (Yeonmo) in October, followed by The Red Sleeve Cuff and also Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi in November. The weather is getting cold but we’re getting lots of dense storytelling for sure. The first previews are out for Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi, which is the second secret royal inspector sageuk in a year but what the heck there’s room for more. This one stars Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon, which is about as unexpected as drama pairing as coming out of a lotto ball machine but then again Kim Hye Yoon and Ro Woon was just lovely in Extraordinary You so maybe she has that idol actor chemistry touch. This is also a big step forward for Taec after smartly picking the villain role in hit drama Vincenzo and then continuing to challenge himself with a lead sageuk role. I personally have such a soft spot for Taec I can see myself watching this drama even if he kinda flails around but I will definitely call that out if it happens.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO