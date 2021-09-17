Script reading for tvN thriller Happiness with Park Hyung-shik, Han Hyo-joo, Jo Woo-jin
The first script reading for tvN’s upcoming thriller Happiness recently took place, and stills of the cast and crew have been released. The drama stars Park Hyung-shik (Suits), Han Hyo-joo (W-Two Worlds), and Jo Woo-jin (Seobok, Mr. Sunshine) in a story that’s set in a near apocalyptic future. A new infectious disease has been discovered in an apartment complex, and the building is sealed off from the rest of the city. Separated by floors and their individual units, and isolated from the rest of the city, tensions and anxieties rise as the residents grow suspicious of one another and try to fight for their own survival.www.dramabeans.com
