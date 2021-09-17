12-year-old boy dies from injuries from wreck

A 12-year-old boy has died from injuries from an automobile crash around 7:09 a.m. Wednesday on Cleveland Highway near the entrance to Edwards Park and North Whitfield Middle School, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates.

Bates said Lucas Welch-Stringfield died Friday at a hospital in Chattanooga.

According to a Georgia State Patrol public information director, a 2013 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Cleveland Highway in the center turn lane. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north in the left lane. The driver of the Corolla "failed to yield and turned left in front of" the Silverado, which hit the Corolla "in the right side" with its front. The driver of the Corolla "and all three juvenile occupants were transported by ground/air to different medical facilities."

A crash report was not complete.

In a message on Facebook, North Whitfield Principal Larry Farmer wrote Friday, "It is with great sadness that I write to inform our Pioneer community that Lucas Welch-Stringfield, a seventh-grade student at North Whitfield, died this morning due to the injuries he sustained during an automobile accident.

"Lucas brought great joy to us all each and every day. He will forever be in our hearts, and we ask that you keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers."