Over the last few days, three Supreme Court justices have spoken publicly: Justice Stephen Breyer on Fox News, Justice Amy Coney Barrett while flanked by Sen. Mitch McConnell in building named after the top Senate Republican, and now Justice Clarence Thomas at the University of Notre Dame. Each of the justices expressed general agreement with the idea that the high court is threatened by those who view decisions through a political and results-oriented lens, but Thomas assigned blame to judges for that.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO