The future for electric vehicles is here, and Consumers Energy is thrilled to help power that future for Michigan. This year has been a turning point for EVs. Half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. could be electric in less than a decade, thanks to innovation by our automakers. Our state’s manufacturers are leading the way for an industry in motion – unveiling plans for dozens of all-electric models, including such icons as the Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado. Customers show their commitment to the planet and leverage their savings by lining up for EVs before they even hit showrooms.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO