Memorial Evokes Life of Officer Grewal

Those who knew, loved and worked with Harminder Grewal gathered on Sept. 13 to give a final send-off to the fallen Galt police officer. The memorial service, held at Bayside Church’s Adventure Campus in Roseville, brought eulogies filled with fond memories from friends, family and colleagues. A procession from Roseville to Lodi, by way of Galt, gave members of the public a chance to pay their last respects. The public events were followed by a private funeral for family members.