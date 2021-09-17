CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Evokes Life of Officer Grewal

Elk Grove Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who knew, loved and worked with Harminder Grewal gathered on Sept. 13 to give a final send-off to the fallen Galt police officer. The memorial service, held at Bayside Church’s Adventure Campus in Roseville, brought eulogies filled with fond memories from friends, family and colleagues. A procession from Roseville to Lodi, by way of Galt, gave members of the public a chance to pay their last respects. The public events were followed by a private funeral for family members.

www.egcitizen.com

