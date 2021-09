I know I’ve been writing a lot about various hearings as Congress clatters its way toward passing whatever it’s going to pass, with the debt-ceiling vote and god knows what else looming in the distance. But I will be watching with interest later this week when FBI Director Christopher Wray goes before the Senate Judiciary Committee to be questioned about the shake-and-bake investigation that the FBI did into Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh back in 2018. The FBI interviewed neither Ford nor Kavanaugh in the course of that largely ad hoc exercise.

