Huron, SD

DUFFY ENTERS HHS ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME

performance-radio.com
 8 days ago

Jeff Duffy, voice of the Huron Tigers since 2001 will be inducted into the HHS athletic hall of fame Saturday at the Huron Arena. Duffy, a native of Oldham, SD where he graduated from in 1980. When he decided on looking into a radio broadcasting career he attended Brown Institute of Broadcasting In Minneapolis and graduated in 1983 and started at KOKK AM on November 28 of 1983. In 1988 Kokk on 1190 originally, received an FCC changed to move to 1210 am and begin night time broadcasting. Kokk started doing play by play with Tim Omodt handling Huron Tiger Sports and Jeff Duffy covering area sports. Omodt who is also in the HHS athletic hall of fame, took another position late in 2001 and Duffy took over Huron Tiger play by play duties. This year marks the 20th year for Jeff as the voice of the Tigers. He is a two time recipient of the SD sportscaster of the year award in 2007 and 2014. Jeff was inducted into the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Hall of Shrine in 2013. He was selected as the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association Media of the Year in 1995 and 2012.Jeff Duffy joins Tim Omodt, Bud Hollie, Al Decker and Bill Treadway (the first SD Sportscaster of the year recipient) in the HHS Athletic Hall of Fame as play by play contributors.

www.performance-radio.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Hhs#Hhs Athletic Hall Of Fame#The Huron Tigers#Sd#Kokk Am#Fcc#Huron Tiger Sports

