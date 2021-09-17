CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join Us for September 21 Goleta City Council Meeting Via Zoom, City Website or Goleta TV Channel 19

Cover picture for the articleTopics include Flavored Tobacco, Eviction Moratorium Update, Pavement Repair, City Financial Update and Name for Monarch Butterfly Climbing Structure. We hope you will join us for Goleta’s virtual City Council meeting held via Zoom (moved from GoToMeeting) on Tuesday, September 21, at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:00 p.m.) Many important items are being discussed and we encourage you to watch live and/or participate. Directions for how to do so can be found below.

