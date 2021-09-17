CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Biden’s Foreign Policy crumbles, his border crisis hasn’t got any better

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRather than secure the border, the Biden Administration wants to censor Fox News for covering his failure. For more information, Lars speaks with Noah Weinrich the Press Secretary for Heritage Action.

Fox News

Rep. Crenshaw blasts Biden for border crisis 'lies': 'Can't imagine a worse leader'

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called out President Biden for "lies" Friday about Border Patrol agents who were previously accused of whipping migrants, saying the president has no interest in holding anyone – including illegal immigrants – accountable except for CPB agents trying to mitigate the crisis. On "America's Newsroom," Crenshaw said Biden's immigration policies that have escalated the situation at the border aren't due to incompetence, but rather were planned in order to advance his political agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Blinken dodges on whether Biden admin has mismanaged foreign policy crises

Secretary of State Tony Blinken sidestepped a question Thursday on whether the Biden administration has mismanaged key foreign policy issues in recent months, instead asserting that the international community was overwhelmingly receptive to President Biden’s approach. Much of the criticism directed toward top Biden administration officials in recent days has...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard rips Biden and Harris over border crisis, says Trump's policy 'worked'

Tulsi Gabbard , a former Democratic representative from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, ripped the Biden administration's immigration policy Thursday. The former congresswoman and National Guard soldier said Biden must restore the border policy of former President Donald Trump . "The Biden/Harris open-door policy has been a disaster. It needs...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thewestsidegazette.com

First ‘Quad’ Summit Tests Biden’s Foreign Policy Linchpin

Climate change, infrastructure investment — to counter China’s massive “Belt and Road” initiative — and global vaccine diplomacy will be the focus of talks when U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. hosts the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan in Washington on Friday. Australia’s Scott Morrison, India’s Narendra Modi,...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'The Five' on Biden's border crisis, UN speech

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Geraldo Rivera, Sean Duffy, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City. This is THE FIVE.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Senator John Kennedy blasts Biden administration's handling of the border crisis

Senator John Kennedy joined "Hannity" on Wednesday blasting the Biden administration’s "incompetence" in its handling of the crisis at the southern border. JOHN KENNEDY: Sean, I can’t think of a single presidential administration that has broken more plates in its first nine months than the Biden administration. I mean, think about it. You were talking about it earlier—Afghanistan, inflation, crime, critical race theory, gas prices, the destruction of America’s energy independence—and yet, of all of the president’s screw ups, there’s not a single one greater than the crisis at the border and it is a crisis. This year, over 2 million people will come into this country illegally and we don’t have the slightest idea who they are. Now, I think it’s worth asking why. To me there are only one of two possible explanations. The first is incompetence. It may be that the president has put in charge of his immigration policy a bunch of pink-haired ‘wokers’ who don’t know their ass from their elbow. I use ‘ass’ in the King James Bible sense. It may be that the president’s put in charge of his immigration policy people who shouldn't be allowed to think for themselves because it’s too dangerous. It may that the president has put in charge of his immigration policy people who are bilingual. They speak English and stupid. Now, the second possibility is that this is all intentional that the president believes in an open border policy and you have to watch what people do, not what they say, and he doesn’t want to say it to the American people….
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Varney: Border crisis exposes Biden's incompetency

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued the Biden administration’s "incompetent" handling of the border crisis is losing the president support from his own party. STUART VARNEY: The Haitians in Del Rio: the latest example of the incompetence of the Biden presidency. With...
U.S. POLITICS
Chicago Sun-Times

Joe Biden is a frenemy of his own best foreign policy experts

He made the promise over and over again. During his run for president, and amid a worsening COVID-19 crisis, Joe Biden promised if elected, he’d “follow the science.”. The pledge was a clear rebuke of his then-opponent and now-predecessor, Donald Trump, who routinely and recklessly denied, questioned and even mocked the science and his own experts, spreading false cures, conspiracy theories and generally bad advice from the powerful podium of the presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden goes back to foreign policy school

ANNOYED ALLIES — President Joe Biden’s pledges on Covid and climate change at the United Nations General Assembly meeting this week have done little to address criticism that the current president’s foreign policy is not all that different from former President Donald Trump’s ‘America first’ approach. Biden, who chaired the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTSA

Biden Still Has No Clue How To Control The Border Crisis He Created

The border crisis has not gone away, don’t let the Left distract you from this. Over the weekend, while President Biden was vacationing at his beach house in Delaware and Vice President Kamala Harris was enjoying a football game, our border patrol agents were working around the clock to address the humanitarian crisis at our border.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden's over-the-rainbow foreign policy

Real-time knowledge is critical to effective military operations. This explains why President Joe Biden's much-vaunted "over the horizon" counterterrorism strategy for Afghanistan is defective. Sadly, we've already seen just how defective it is. U.S. Central Command lauded its own over-the-horizon strategy while announcing what it believed to be a successful...
U.S. POLITICS
Vail Daily

Goldberg: Biden’s foreign policy: Too leftist or too Trumpist?

It’s one of the strange ironies of American politics. Few things are as politically polarizing as foreign policy, and yet it’s on foreign policy where the differences between the parties are often narrowest. Indeed, viewed from abroad, our allies and adversaries often think that the biggest problem with any new administration is the continuity of U.S. policies, not the change in direction.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

