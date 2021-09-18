Funeral Services for Donald Hyndman, 91, of Marshalltown formerly of Churdan will be 10:00 am Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Churdan United Methodist Church in Churdan. Interment will be at Highland Township Cemetery, Churdan, IA. The family will be present to greet friends on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm with a Masonic Service to follow at 3:30 pm. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.sliningerschroeder.com.