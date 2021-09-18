CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interceding for Afghan Believers

By Ashley Marivittori Gorman
 7 days ago

The Both-And Prayers I'm Praying for My Brothers and Sisters. I have tossed and turned, fitful at night, for my Christian brothers and sisters in Afghanistan. I have prayed in that dim stretch of confusion and fatigue and twilight—that place between night and day. I wake up to the moon, still telling the story of darkness that feels like it will last forever, and lifted my voice and my angst to God, tearfully trusting that what he says about the coming dawn is true.

