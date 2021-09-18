Interceding for Afghan Believers

We are currently in a unique “in-between” season of time. The pandemic, by God’s grace, seems to be on the way out. A new season is being ushered in. Together, we are finally considering what it looks like to make our way into a new future. As we do, let’s challenge ourselves not to go back to normal, but to move forward to a new normal – especially when it comes to mission. Let’s challenge ourselves to discern and to accept new invitations from God – invitations for new life, new growth, and new possibilities in the season ahead. Let’s not expect more of the same; let’s God to do a new thing in and through us, starting right in our own backyard.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO