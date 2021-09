R&B-jazz guitarist Adam Hawley fourth album, Risin’ Up, features collaborations with Steve Cole, Vincent Ingala, Julian Vaughn, Riley Richard and Kat Hawley. The album, which features the title track with horn arrangement from David Mann, includes nine new songs from Mr. Hawley, three of which were co-written by keyboardist Cornel Harrell. The opening track, “Gotta Get Up,” is a real charmer with a powerhouse horn arrangement by Michael Stever, a danceable number that recalls the mighty Earth, Wind & Fire horn section. Other featured soloists on the album include bassist Julian Vaughn, who appeared on Mr. Hawley’s second album, Double Vision, and Kat Hawley, his wife who sings on all of his projects. Ms. Hawley’s vocals command the spotlight on “Tell Me You Love Me,” a reimagined Demi Lovato tune that closes the collection.

