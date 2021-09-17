CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel jokes that he wouldn't have bothered trying to defend Harry Kane or Romelu Lukaku

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel joked he would have left defending against Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane to others if he had to face either of the star strike duo. Chelsea manager Tuchel, a former defender in Germany's second and third tiers before injury forced him into a premature retirement, said the prolific pair would have been out of his league had he been tasked with trying to stop them.

