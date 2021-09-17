CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Gianforte asks Biden to declare major disaster after Richard Spring fire

By Billings Gazette
Sidney Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Gianforte on Friday requested President Joe Biden declare a major disaster for the state as a result of the Richard Spring fire. The Richard Spring fire burned from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21 and charred more than 170,000 acres. The fire resulted in damage and losses to power lines, utilities, pastureland, tribal fencing and public and private property in Rosebud County and on the Northern Cheyenne reservation.

www.sidneyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott asks Biden for federal emergency declaration amid border crisis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked President Biden to issue an emergency declaration for his state due to the increasingly difficult border crisis. In a letter to the president, Abbott specifically pointed to Val Verde County, where Haitian migrants have set up an encampment in Del Rio under the International Bridge. The governor said that as of Saturday there were nearly 16,000 migrants in Del Rio.
TEXAS STATE
WHYY

President Biden approves Gov. Wolf’s major disaster declaration for Ida

Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that President Joe Biden has approved his declaration of a major disaster in Pennsylvania following last week’s severe storms. “Pennsylvanians continue to recover from this deadly storm, which is why my administration made it a top priority to quickly seek federal assistance,” Wolf said in a recent statement. “I’m grateful our president has responded swiftly, and the federal government worked with state and local officials to conduct damage assessments and determined that Pennsylvanians are deserving of this critical federal aid. Pennsylvanians will now have opportunities to receive financial assistance, which will go a long way toward replacing and restoring their property.”
BRIDGEPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
WCAX

Sununu requests disaster declaration after July storms

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has requested that President Joe Biden issue a major disaster declaration for New Hampshire and provide federal emergency assistance for damage that happened as a result of storms and flooding in the state July 17-19. Sununu’s letter dated Friday to Paul Ford, acting regional administrator in Boston for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the storms and flooding washed out roads in 14 communities, flooded homes with up to 4 feet of water and created sinkholes.
ENVIRONMENT
goldrushcam.com

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves California Disaster Declaration for the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County

Interior smoke on the Caldor fire on September 9, 2021 in Division QQ. September 13, 2021 - on Sunday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Caldor Fire beginning on August 14, 2021, and continuing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Gianforte
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Biden’s disasters

In the 1976 western movie “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” Lone Watie used the phrase “endeavor to persevere,” which characterized the life of the Indian after the Trail of Tears. Although all Americans are not Indians, we appear to be facing an “endeavor to persevere” moment brought to us courtesy of President Joe Biden and his administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Drought#Spring Fire#The Gazette
KULR8

Governor Gianforte's Sept. 15 fire briefing

HELENA, Mont. - State fire officials delivered a briefing on Montana's fire incidents to Governor Greg Gianforte on Sept. 15. As stated in the governor's release, there are currently 15 large fire incidents in Montana and the state is in preparedness level 2. Throughout the year there have been over...
HELENA, MT
dailymontanan.com

Gov. Gianforte urges Biden to reopen U.S.-Canada Border

After the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday it again would extend the closure of the border between the U.S. and Canada for another month, Gov. Greg Gianforte urged President Joe Biden to fully reopen the northern border for trade and travel, the governor’s office said in a news release.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Sidney Herald

Gov. Gianforte announces rule to ease strain on hospital capacity

On Friday evening, Governor Greg Gianforte announced the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has issued an emergency rule to ease strain on hospital capacity across the state. “As our hospitals and health care workers continue to work around-the-clock to deliver life-saving care to Montanans, this new tool...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wzid.com

Disaster Declaration-New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has requested a federal disaster declaration for New Hampshire as a result of storms and flooding that happened July 29-Aug. 2, a week after he asked for one covering storms from mid-July. Sununu’s letter to Paul Ford, the acting regional administrator of the...
CONCORD, NH
myarklamiss.com

Disaster relief aid for Louisiana tied up in political debates

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (BRPROUD) – Lake Charles has been described as America’s “most weather-battered city.”. It’s been over a year since Hurricane Laura hit and residents still have not received additional supplemental aid to build back and finally fix the remaining widespread damage. “As of a couple [of] weeks ago...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy