Gianforte asks Biden to declare major disaster after Richard Spring fire

Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that President Joe Biden has approved his declaration of a major disaster in Pennsylvania following last week’s severe storms. “Pennsylvanians continue to recover from this deadly storm, which is why my administration made it a top priority to quickly seek federal assistance,” Wolf said in a recent statement. “I’m grateful our president has responded swiftly, and the federal government worked with state and local officials to conduct damage assessments and determined that Pennsylvanians are deserving of this critical federal aid. Pennsylvanians will now have opportunities to receive financial assistance, which will go a long way toward replacing and restoring their property.”

BRIDGEPORT, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO