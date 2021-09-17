CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCC hosts POW/MIA ceremony

By Thomas Howard
Meridian Star
 8 days ago
Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star Meridian Community College staff raise the POW/MIA flag in front to mark National POW/MIA Recognition Day Friday.

Meridian Community College recognized sacrifices made by American soldiers Friday as part of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The annual day of remembrance is set aside to acknowledge the more than 81,600 soldiers who are considered missing in action and the thousands more who have been prisoners of war.

MCC Director of Admissions Ashley Tanksley said the college wanted to give students the opportunity to remember the sacrifices made by military service members through a flag raising and a short ceremony marking the day or remembrance.

“If you remember one thing from this day it is the point of POW/MIA Recognition Day is to ensure that Americans remember to stand for those who serve and to make sure we do everything we can to account for those who have never returned,” she said.

MCC President Thomas Huebner said it was important the college take time to recognize the servicemen and women who made it possible for the college to be there.

“It's certainly a solemn occasion as we sit here and reflect on something very important,” he said. “It’s very important for our country, it’s very important for our college that we reflect on the tens of thousands of people who gave their lives, some of whom are still missing, some of whom were prisoners, who gave the ultimate sacrifice so we could be here today.

“We’re grateful for them. We take them for granted. But today we pause just for a few minutes, and we remember.”

Sophomore Madelyn Sanders said she was grateful for the opportunity to remember the soldiers who never made it back.

Having family member who served, Sanders said the event was a reminder of the families still waiting for their loved ones to come home.

“Personally, I have a lot of family that has been off in the military,” she said. “Fortunately they came back, but for those that didn’t I would love to recognize those today.”

