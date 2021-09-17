CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movers & Shakers: New President at Senior Living Residences; Solera Names Chief Clinical and Wellness Officer

By Tim Regan
seniorhousingnews.com
 8 days ago

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

seniorhousingnews.com

Comments / 0

milehighcre.com

Movers and Shakers Week Ending 09.24.21

Stonebridge Companies Chief Investment Officer Jim Luchars to Transition to Senior Advisor. Stonebridge Companies, a Denver-based, privately owned, innovative hotel owner, operator and developer, has announced that Chief Investment Officer Jim Luchars will transition to the role of senior advisor. The planned transition to senior advisor allows Luchars to remain...
seniorhousingnews.com

Future Leader: Nikki Jo Olsen, Corporate Resident Enrichment Director at Avenida Companies

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of senior housing, skilled nursing, home health and hospice care. To see this year’s future leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/. Nikki Jo Olsen has...
ECONOMY
seniorhousingnews.com

Future Leader: Eric Harrmann, Chief Design Officer, AG Architecture

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of senior housing, skilled nursing, home health and hospice care. To see this year’s future leaders, visit Future Leaders online. Eric Harrmann,...
VISUAL ART
hotelnewsresource.com

Lee Palaschak Named Senior Vice President of Operations for Remington Hotels

Remington Hotels last week announced the promotion of Lee Palaschak to Senior Vice President of Operations. With more than 29 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Palaschak joined the Remington Hotels team in March 2020 as Divisional Vice President of Operations. In this role, he developed and executed cost-effective systems for the West Region. In addition to this, Lee was instrumental in assisting with the successful transitions of newly acquired hotel operations at Hotel Paradox Santa Cruz and Mr. C Beverly Hills.
ECONOMY
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville resident Crystal Roberts joins Solera Senior Living

Cystal Roberts named Chief Clinical and Wellness Officer. Denver, Colorado – Solera Senior Living, a Denver-based operator, developer and investor of next generation senior living communities across the U.S., recently announced the addition of Crystal Roberts a resident of Roseville, Calif, and 27-year industry veteran known for her distinctive Alzheimer’s and dementia care programs, to its already impressive leadership team.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rejournals.com

Michigan’s Pogoda Companies names senior vice president of operations

Beau Agnello has been named senior vice president of operations at Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Pogoda Companies. Agnello will oversee all operations for Pogoda’s self-storage portfolio and third-party managed properties. In addition, he will formulate strategic plans for the company’s continued expansion, maximizing the investment value of all managed/owned facilities, updating policies and procedures, and will utilize the latest technology within the self-storage industry to improve operations.
MICHIGAN STATE
Oklahoma Daily

OU announces appointment of new senior vice president, chief financial officer, pending regents' approval

OU announced Thursday the appointment of Matthew D. Brockwell as its new senior vice president and chief financial officer, pending the OU Board of Regents’ approval. According to an email from OU President Joseph Harroz, Brockwell has 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 21 years as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in its Washington, D.C., New Jersey and New York offices, and has served as a member of a variety of not-for-profit boards. He currently serves on the Eagle Bancorp Inc. board of directors. He will begin working in December, if approved.
ECONOMY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Regional partnership names new president

A Phoenix economic development professional with strong international ties will be the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership's next president and CEO, officials will announce today. Stephane Frijia will step into the role on Oct. 11. John Sampson, the organization's founding president and CEO, stepped down at the end of March. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
albuquerqueexpress.com

GainClients, Inc. Names Ed Laine as New Chief Executive Officer

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ('GainClients' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has promoted Ed Laine to the position of Chief Executive Officer. The Company provides technology services to the real estate and title industries and Mr. Laine has been their EVP of Marketing for the last 2 years. Mr. Laine will be taking over the position from longtime CEO and founder, Ray Desmond. Mr. Desmond will remain on the Board of Directors and provide his leadership and guidance to the Company in this capacity.
TUCSON, AZ
benitolink.com

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announces new interim chief clinical officer

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced the hiring of Barbara Anne Vogelsang, MBA, MSN, RN, NEA-BC as the Interim Chief Clinical Officer. The hospital said that Vogelsang assumed her role on Sept. 7. According to the statement, Hazel Hawkins Hospital (HHMH) said, “Vogelsang is...
HEALTH SERVICES
rejournals.com

Ryan Companies names chief information officer

Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies US, Inc. has appointed Troy Zierden as chief information officer. Zierden succeeds Kevin McCloughan, who retired earlier this year. As Ryan’s CIO, Zierden will lead the information technology team and accelerate the company’s vision to modernize, transform and drive operational excellence through technology solutions. Based in Minneapolis,...
BUSINESS
seniorhousingnews.com

2Life Communities CEO: New Opus Model Aims to Fill Middle-Market ‘Abyss’

2Life Communities President and CEO Amy Schectman still remembers the tearful phone calls. Desperate family members would phone Schectman crying, and relay an all-too-familiar problem: their loved ones earned slightly too much to qualify for true affordable senior housing, but not enough to afford living in market-rate communities. In the...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Affinitiv Names Adam Meier as President and Chief Executive Officer

Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions for the automotive market, is pleased to announce that Adam Meier has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Meier will guide the organization in its mission to drive the next generation customer experience by partnering with OEMs and retailers to accelerate performance and inspire loyalty.
BUSINESS
Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque water startup names new chief technology officer

Water filtration firm Aqua Membranes is making waves in the semiconductor industry, and the Albuquerque company this week announced the appointment of a new technical lead. In his new role as chief technology officer, Christopher Kurth will oversee technology development, intellectual property creation and defense, production and quality control, according to a release from Aqua Membranes. The startup offers 3D-printed water elements that use reverse osmosis to remove unwanted particles from water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Independent Tribune

Atrium Health announces new senior vice president, north market president

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health has named Roy L. Hawkins Jr. as its new senior vice president and North Market president. Hawkins, whose appointment is effective immediately, will lead operational strategy for Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Stanly, Atrium Health University City and the free-standing emergency departments in Huntersville, Harrisburg and Kannapolis.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
SignalsAZ

Phoenix City Manager Names New CFO, CIO, and Chief Innovation Officer

Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher has named three key additions to his executive team: Kathleen Gitkin as the city’s Chief Financial Officer; Steen Hambric as Chief Information Officer; and Michael Hammett as the city’s first Chief Innovation Officer. “Kathleen, Steen and Michael all have a solid track record of serving...
PHOENIX, AZ
seniorhousingnews.com

Benchmark CEO Looks To Middle-Market, Other Innovations Amid Pandemic Recovery

Benchmark launched its middle-market Branches brand four years ago, and the company has made progress on making senior living more affordable. But there is something that stands in the way of bringing those costs down further: the cost of labor. “We can tinker around the edges with dining or with...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

