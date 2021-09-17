CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sobel Network's Exciting Team Expansion In The Sunshine State

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobel Network is excited to announce the expansion of their Miami office team.

Despite the COVID19 pandemic, the company has opened offices in Chicago, Orlando, and Miami to meet the ongoing needs of their clients.

With the company's rapid expansion in such vital geographic locations, it has become necessary to expand the team. Due to continued growth and the acquisition of new accounts, the Sobel Network is excited to welcome a new import-export aviation expert, Mariah Martinez, to focus on sales and aviation into the full in-house traffic team of the Miami office.

Sobel Network is a premier customs broker who looks forward to continuing to meet the needs of customers seeking turnkey logistic solutions.

In a recent statement released, Mariah Martinez states the following about joining Sobel's Miami office, "Growing up in the aviation industry alongside my father, I always dreamed about following in his footsteps. Proud to say I am making my own in the logistics world, and this is only the beginning. I am a mother of three beautiful children and the owner of a growing dessert company. I am passionate about business development and customer acquisition.

"Supply chain management in today's chaotic world means defying the odds day after day. I hope to open the door for more women and mothers to join our fast-paced industry and continue defying those odds."

"My experience in aviation has allowed me to become a trusted partner for airlines, MRO's, OEM's, vendors as well as suppliers. We will continue to support them with our turnkey solutions here at Sobel Network Shipping Co."

"Sobel is a one-stop-shop, and we will be taking the industry by storm. Expanding this division is truly an honor, and I am so thrilled to be a part of the winning team."

Follow and visit Sobel Network www.sobelnet.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sobel-networks-exciting-team-expansion-in-the-sunshine-state-301379809.html

SOURCE Sobel Network Shipping Co

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Coach Owner Eyes Net-Zero Status No Later Than 2050

Tapestry has joined the Science Based Targets initiative’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C platform. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Supply Chain Issues Hurt Nike This Quarter, But Analysts Still Expect Long-term Growth From the Swoosh

Nike missed revenue expectations this quarter. But analysts are still confident that the shoemaker can profit and outperform competitors in the long run. On Thursday, Nike reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenues were $12.2 billion, up 16% year-over-year. This result fell short of estimates of $12.46 billion in revenues from a survey of analysts. Net income was $1.9 billion, up 23% year-over-year, with diluted earnings per share increasing 22% to $1.16, versus an expected $1.11. Nike shares dropped about 3% in extended trading in the hour after it released earnings. In a call with investors, executives said that misses...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Pilots Autonomous Trucks as Labor Crunch Chomps Bottom Line

FedEx said earnings results were negatively affected by a $450 million year over year increase in costs due to a constrained labor market. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sunshine State#The Sobel Network#Mro#Oem
floridainsider.com

Here are the Sunshine State’s best cities for outdoor dining this fall

Gone are the hot and humid nights of summer, because “fall” is upon us in Florida. Although our Florida fall is about a one-degree dip in temperature, this means that outdoor dining season is about to begin. Just in time for the breezy season, Holidu has conducted a study determining...
RESTAURANTS
concreteproducts.com

Foamed glass processor AeroAggregates plans Sunshine State satellite operation

Pennsylvania-based AeroAggregates has broken ground on a Dunnellon, Fla. production facility for ultra-lightweight foamed glass aggregate. Scheduled for October 2021 start up, the operation will turn post-consumer recycled glass into a 0.375- to 2.5-in. graded material suiting concrete block mixes, plus fill for placement over soft compressible soils or underground utilities, or along embankments.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy