The National Foundation To End Child Abuse And Neglect (EndCAN) Kicks Off 'Walk Together' Series In Three American Cities

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect ("EndCAN"), a leading advocacy organization for the survivors of child abuse announced the kickoff to its national awareness series, Walk Together to End Child Abuse and Neglect which begins this weekend in Aurora, CO, followed by Dallas, TX ( Sept 25), and concluding in Columbus, OH ( Oct 10). In addition, a virtual option will available, Walk Together Where You Are ( Sept 19 - Oct 10), to raise awareness and funds at any point during the next month.

Hosted in partnership with nonprofit Breaking Silence, and united by the theme #WalkTogether, the inaugural multi-stop movement's mission is to celebrate the resiliency of the victims of child abuse and neglect.

The 2021 event series plans to draw participants from across the country, including survivors onsite to tell their stories to bring awareness for the next generation. Each walk will be led by EndCAN CEO, co-founder, and kidnapping survivor, Lori Poland whose 1983 high-profile story caught the attention of national media and was her inspiration for the formation of the foundation.

"EndCAN is not an organization dedicated to only women and children [a common misconception], but survivors. There are countless people of all ages, races, and genders that are suffering in silence, and we want them to know: we see you, we hear you, and we support you," said Poland. "My story is one of millions and it's that survival that bonds us. I am proud to be able to lead this purpose-driven mission." Funds raised by the Walk Together series will be allocated to advocating for child abuse-related policy reform, enhancing federal funding support, and ensuring resources are provided to all those impacted by child abuse regardless of socioeconomic or demographic status.

"What many people don't realize is that experiencing child abuse and neglect can have long-term consequences on a person's health, including PTSD, heart disease, depression, difficulty forging relationships with others, and more," says Dr. Richard Krugman, EndCAN co-founder and chair of the board. "It is critical that we prioritize child abuse prevention in order to preserve the health of future generations."

Details About EndCAN's Walk Together Series

About EndCAN

The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN) raises awareness of the health, mental health, and public health impacts of abuse. EndCAN focuses on funding research; investing in innovative child abuse prevention and treatment; and supporting a community for survivors. For more information, please visit endcan.org.

Media Contact

Publicist for EndCAN Heather Mahoney, 240.292.9492 heather@hautehausagency.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-foundation-to-end-child-abuse-and-neglect-endcan-kicks-off-walk-together-series-in-three-american-cities-301379812.html

SOURCE The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN)

State

Colorado State
