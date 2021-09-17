Signs That You Are Growing Up And Adulting

I think that being a dad is one of the most awesome things on the planet! One thing that is truly awesome is that things come full circle in being a dad. I now truly understand how hard my mom and dad worked to give us the best as kids and as parents we do the same for our kids. We celebrate our kids' successes, worry when they are upset, and for their well-being. We are their best friends and discipline when they do wrong. It's a tough balance but we all figure it out. However, there is one thing about being a dad that has just recently hit me like a ton of bricks! Apparently, I am at the age where I have started to say and do stuff that my dad used to. Nobody warned or prepared me for this step of fatherhood.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO