TAG Adds Support for NDI 5, SRT

Sony has announced a new system software update for the PS5 that will be released tomorrow, September 15. It will add M.2 SSD storage support and more. This update is available to download now for the beta users but this is the public launch of the update. It was already confirmed that quite a few of the currently available M.2 SSD drives will be compatible with the PlayStation 5. The process of upgrade the SSD was considered unnecessarily complicated due to the instructions posted on the PlayStation website.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO