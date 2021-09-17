CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAG Adds Support for NDI 5, SRT

By Phil Kurz
Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel—TAG Video Systems has added support for the Network Device Interface (NDI) 5 and Secure, Reliable Transport (SRT) protocols, the company said today. NDI is a real-time, low latency IP video network technology that enables TAG customers to build IP-based video networks and realize many of the benefits of uncompressed video IP networks without the associated complications, expense and performance requirements, the company said.

