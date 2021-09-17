Musician & DJ Yu Su Wishes She Still Kept Her Justice T-Shirt From High School
Can a weed company design a pack of joints as coveted as a rare sneaker or fashion item? Pure Beauty probably could. The Los Angeles indie brand, whose sleek and subtle aesthetic is already beloved among cannabis users, recently teamed up with a crew of artists to create their own versions of the debut launch of its “5 Pack,” a tiny, slim box that houses five of Pure Beauty’s “babies,” or mini joints (as opposed to its usual offering of 10).www.nylon.com
Comments / 0