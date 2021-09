They're sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The return of early sunsets and cool, crisp evenings calls for dimming the lights and indulging in new and returning TV thrillers this fall. Tense interpersonal relationships and betrayal in Impeachment: American Crime Story satisfy those looking for the highest levels of office gossip, Wakefield questions what it is like to lose one's sanity as part of the job, and I Know What You Did Last Summer once again haunts from the past. Protective blankets and hot beverages are recommended.

