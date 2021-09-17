CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

It’s Time To Become Paddy Power’s MTT MVP

By PokerNews
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddy Power Poker has some superb multi-table tournaments running every day, and those MTTs come with added value thanks to the ongoing Player of the Week promotion. Player of the Week revolves around multi-table tournaments and special tournament-related missions. Head to the Mission section of your Paddy Power Poker account and opt in each week. All that is required then is to complete the five weekly mutli-table tournament challenges, doing so in MTTs with a buy-in of at least €1.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Head of Paddy Power Mischief

The PP brand team have a proud heritage of ambitious, innovative brand activations, from shaving the Brazilian rainforest to “Unsponsoring” the likes of Huddersfield Town, it is part of what makes the PP brand truly differentiated and something that we are committed to continuing to deliver into the future. As such, we are hiring for a new Paddy Power Head of Mischief, who will be free from the shackles of everyday Marketing to think about and deliver THE REALLY BIG STUFF for the Paddy Power brand across UK and Ireland.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Betfred – Chargers @ Chiefs Offer

It’s Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night and Betfred are getting in on the action! Place a £5.00+ bet on any Chargers @ Chiefs PickYourPunt market and if it loses, Betfred will give us a £5.00 free bet. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a potential profit of £10.00 and here’s how…
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Packers vs 49ers

Green Bay Packers, National Football League, San Francisco 49ers, 1994 San Francisco 49ers season, San Francisco, Football Night in America, Santa Clara, NBC. The Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to stream Packers vs 49ers live right now.
NFL
chatsports.com

America and Chivas battle in disappointing scoreless tie in the Superclasico.

Club America and Chivas battled in a new edition of the Superclasico that disappointingly ended 0-0. It was a game that was lively at times and very even, but overall didn’t live up to expectations. America came into the match as heavy favorites against Chivas, but for a second straight game they gave a lackluster performance. Chivas meanwhile came in with an interim coach after firing Victor Manuel Vucetich and perhaps caught everyone by surprise by being the better team in the first half until they ran out of steam and had to sit back for most of the second half, where America was the dominant side.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Money#Added Value#Mtt#Paddy Power Poker
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga: Live blog, updates, goals, highlights

WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of another important Barcelona match in La Liga as the Catalan giants welcome Levante for Matchday 7 of the league season. Barça are in desperate need of three points to improve the mood around the club during these tough times, and Levante come into this one looking for their first win of the season. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Brad Guzan: We Need to Put This Game Behind Us

Atlanta United traveled to the city of tactical time-wasting city of brotherly love on Saturday and played a sloppy, lethargic match to a 1-0 loss. The energy was never there from the moment the whistle blew and Philadelphia was able to pounce on that stagnation and make the game theirs. Honestly, the only Atlanta player who truly looked ready to play a soccer match was Brad Guzan, who was clearly unhappy with the way the game played out. Just as he says below, it’s a frustrating feeling when the talent is clearly on the field, but the mindset felt like it got left behind in Atlanta.
MLS
chatsports.com

Roger Federer not rushing return but 'feeling good'

Roger Federer says he is not rushing his return to the court but is "feeling good" after knee surgery. The 40-year-old Swiss had two knee operations in 2020 and then further surgery after this year's Wimbledon. Federer, a winner of 20 Grand Slams, spoke about his recovery at the Laver...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Lewis Hamilton Becomes First F1 Driver in History to Record 100 Victories

Lewis Hamilton, the four-time defending Formula 1 champion, won the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to become the first F1 driver in history to record 100 career wins. With the victory, Hamilton also reclaimed the overall season standings lead, overtaking Max Verstappen. Verstappen and Carlos Sainz finished second and third, respectively, in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
chatsports.com

Quick Hits: The First Camp Cuts Edition

Jeff Blashill says Jakub Vrana hurt his shoulder in the first 10 minutes of practice today. I was on a zoom presser so didn't see the play. The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Cross Hanas and Pasquale Zito, defenseman Oscar Plandowski and goaltenders Jan Bednar and Sebastian Cossa to their respective major junior clubs and released forwards Cameron Butler, Luke Toporowski and Cooper Walker from their amateur tryouts.
NHL
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Ugly Defensive Play Only Adds to A Bad Loss on Saturday Night

It’s been a while since we’ve had to say something negative about the Dodgers defensive play. While issues with the glove were part of the narrative for the first half of the season, they really seemed to get things together down the stretch. Then Saturday night happened. The Dodgers technically...
MLB
chatsports.com

Three reasons the Packers will LOSE to the 49ers

Green Bay Packers, Elgton Jenkins, National Football Conference, 1994 San Francisco 49ers season, New Orleans Saints, Jaire Alexander, Joe Barry, Wisconsin. The 49ers and Packers have a long and illustrious history of matchups as the class of the NFC. Just in the past two seasons, they’ve met three times, either in prime time or the playoffs, and tonight will be no different.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ohio State LB leaves field, curses out school on Twitter after heated sideline moment

It’s probably safe to say that K’Vaughan Pope won’t be seen in an Ohio State uniform any time soon. During the second quarter of Ohio State’s game against Akron on Saturday night, the senior linebacker got into what local outlets said was a heated moment on the sideline. Pope apparently thought he was set to return to the field during the second quarter until he was waved off.
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

49ers vs. Packers: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

The undefeated San Francisco 49ers will debut their ‘94 red throwbacks during tonight’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers. The Niners have been sluggish during the past two seasons in their first game at Levi’s Stadium after a road trip on the east coast. Neither of those was primetime...
NFL
chatsports.com

Green Bay vs San Francisco Prediction, Game Preview

Green Bay vs San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26. Record: Green Bay (1-1), San Francisco (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Green Bay vs San Francisco Game Preview. Why Green Bay Will Win. So is that it? Are we good...
NFL
chatsports.com

Record-setting temperatures in the forecast for Jets-Broncos

Denver has played host to some of the coldest games the NFL has ever seen, but if your team is lucky enough to draw a road game against the Broncos in September, you land on the opposite end of the spectrum. Broncos home games in the month of September tend...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Pumas grab point after scoreless tie away to Tigres

Pumas had a great start, but problems finishing allowed Tigres to take control in a match that finished as a scoreless tie. Pumas had numerous chances after a great first half, but failed to score. In the second half it was Tigres who was the better team, finishing the match getting numerous opportunities but were also not able to get a goal. Pumas seems to be on the upswing, while Tigres is starting to struggle a week after losing the Clasico Regio. Tigres will now go and face Atletico San Luis in a midweek match, while Pumas get to skip theirs but will have a tough matchup in their next match away to their biggest rival Club America.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Jets at Broncos Week 3 Preview: Who to watch, odds, best bets

It just doesn’t get any easier for this Jets offense, which is led by a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson. New York in Week 1 faced a Carolina defense that’s atop the league in both yards allowed per game and points allowed per game. Then in Week 2, it went up against a Bill Belichick defense in a home loss to New England.
NFL
chatsports.com

2021-2022 Player Preview: Bree Salenbien

Michigan, ESPN, Lisa Mispley Fortier, West Coast Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year. Losing your senior leader in former WCC Player of the Year is not something you walk away unscathed from, but head coach Lisa Fortier secured a promising replacement and potentially a program elevating player in wing Bree Salenbien.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy