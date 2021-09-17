It’s Time To Become Paddy Power’s MTT MVP

Club America and Chivas battled in a new edition of the Superclasico that disappointingly ended 0-0. It was a game that was lively at times and very even, but overall didn’t live up to expectations. America came into the match as heavy favorites against Chivas, but for a second straight game they gave a lackluster performance. Chivas meanwhile came in with an interim coach after firing Victor Manuel Vucetich and perhaps caught everyone by surprise by being the better team in the first half until they ran out of steam and had to sit back for most of the second half, where America was the dominant side.

SOCCER ・ 5 HOURS AGO