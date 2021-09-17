Two victims in August shootings in Vancouver ID’d, ruled homicides
The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims in two August shootings in Vancouver and ruled they were homicides. John A. Murphy, 73, of Vancouver was fatally shot Aug. 9 in one of two shootings that Vancouver police responded to that night. The Medical Examiner’s Office stated Murphy’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and said he was shot by someone else. The ruling does not make any judgments about criminal culpability.www.columbian.com
Comments / 0