Vancouver, WA

Two victims in August shootings in Vancouver ID’d, ruled homicides

By Becca Robbins
Columbian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims in two August shootings in Vancouver and ruled they were homicides. John A. Murphy, 73, of Vancouver was fatally shot Aug. 9 in one of two shootings that Vancouver police responded to that night. The Medical Examiner’s Office stated Murphy’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and said he was shot by someone else. The ruling does not make any judgments about criminal culpability.

