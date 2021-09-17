CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘S.W.A.T.’ Goes on Location in Mexico for the Clint Eastwood-Inspired Season 5 Premiere

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nameless stranger rolls into town and unexpectedly saves the day. It’s easy to see how the 1985 Clint Eastwood Western Pale Rider inspired the drama’s cinematic two-part premiere—even if gunslinger heroics are the last thing on Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) mind when we catch up with him. He’s been in Mexico, using a friend’s vacation home to regroup after being demoted as SWAT team leader for speaking to the media about racism in the LAPD.

