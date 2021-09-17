CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

This Week In Toledo History Week Of 9/20/2021

presspublications.com
 8 days ago

1863 - Battle of Chickamauga begins as Toledo’s 14th Regiment of the Ohio Volunteer Infantry, commanded by Gen. James Blair Steedman, took many casualties in this deadly Civil War battle in Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. Steedman was credited with helping prevent the Union defeat from becoming a slaughter of Union regiments that were in grave danger. Steedman himself was wounded and had his horse shot out from under him. He would return to Toledo and serve as Police Chief for a few years. A statue was erected in his honor in downtown Toledo and later moved to what is now Jamie Farr Park in North Toledo.

presspublications.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bono, OH
State
Michigan State
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Toledo, OH
City
Birmingham, OH
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
City
Lagrange, OH
Toledo, OH
Government
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin...
ELECTIONS
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono

Comments / 0

Community Policy