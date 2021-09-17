This Week In Toledo History Week Of 9/20/2021

1863 - Battle of Chickamauga begins as Toledo’s 14th Regiment of the Ohio Volunteer Infantry, commanded by Gen. James Blair Steedman, took many casualties in this deadly Civil War battle in Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. Steedman was credited with helping prevent the Union defeat from becoming a slaughter of Union regiments that were in grave danger. Steedman himself was wounded and had his horse shot out from under him. He would return to Toledo and serve as Police Chief for a few years. A statue was erected in his honor in downtown Toledo and later moved to what is now Jamie Farr Park in North Toledo.