Luke Bryan

Signs That You Are Growing Up And Adulting

By Gwen
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have recently come to the realization that I have become an adult! It has never crossed my mind that I was really growing up, but ever since I turned 40, I am starting to see things in a completely different light. For example last week I got excited about getting a new washer and dryer. I just traded my car off for something smaller and more economical. I now make decisions rational decisions not just straight from the hip. Here are a few other signs you are aging:

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Signs That You Are Turning Into Your Dad

I think that being a dad is one of the most awesome things on the planet! One thing that is truly awesome is that things come full circle in being a dad. I now truly understand how hard my mom and dad worked to give us the best as kids and as parents we do the same for our kids. We celebrate our kids' successes, worry when they are upset, and for their well-being. We are their best friends and discipline when they do wrong. It's a tough balance but we all figure it out. However, there is one thing about being a dad that has just recently hit me like a ton of bricks! Apparently, I am at the age where I have started to say and do stuff that my dad used to. Nobody warned or prepared me for this step of fatherhood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adulting#Home Depot Lowes#Cowboys#County Health Rankings
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Hungry lynx kittens growing up

Keepers have their hands full as their two youngest lynxes are getting bigger, and hungrier. The kittens are now four months old and growing fast – weighing around 5kg each and roughly the size of a large house cat. It will be some time before they are as big as...
ANIMALS
Amomama

Bride Refuses to Make Exception for Rainbow Baby at Her Child-Free Wedding

A woman in her early thirties turned to Reddit, voicing her concerns about how her brother wants her to make an exception for his rainbow baby at her adult-only wedding event. Some of the most memorable moments of our life can turn awry because of family conflicts, and this 33-year-old female experienced the same feeling. To vent out, she posted her story in Reddit's popular AITA forum, hoping to get some clarity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Robb Report

6 Ways to ‘Live Younger Longer’ and Reduce Chances of Chronic Disease, According to a Mayo Clinic Doctor

How many times have you made New Year’s resolutions and abjectly failed to keep them? You’re not alone: January 17 is the average day on which most Americans give up trying. Ever joined a gym, never to darken its door? Again, you’re in good (bad) company: Nearly two thirds of US gym memberships go completely unused. Why are we so bad at changing our behavior, when the benefits of exercise and healthy eating are so desirable? Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this gap between idea and execution...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Sign That You Are An Introvert

Choosing solitude can be a sign of self-acceptance and personal growth. Both extraverts and introverts need solitude to recharge — although introverts prefer to have more alone time, psychologists find. Wanting to be alone is not necessarily a red flag for depression or isolation, the research concludes. In fact, choosing...
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Post

Signs You're Not in the Right Career

Sometimes job dissatisfaction is the result of a big change on the job—a new boss, a new product line, a new software system—but often it sneaks up on you. One day you wake up and realize your feelings about work have moved from positive/neutral to negative. What are the top signs you’re not in the right career?
JOBS
goodmenproject.com

Six Things That Happen When You Grow Up Fatherless

Dads or fathers are supposed to be in a girl’s life well into adulthood. Dads and fathers, whether they are biological or stepparents, are the ones who help build a girl’s confidence. Healthy mothers are supposed to instill in their daughters their own authenticity and healthy dads help promote it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
momjunction.com

15 Signs You Are A Hopeless Romantic

The idea of being in love is beautiful and exciting, and it is even more so when you are a hopeless romantic. But who exactly is a hopeless romantic?. A hopeless romantic is a person who loves the idea of “love.” For them, falling in love is like a breath of fresh air⁠—they love the feeling of butterflies in their stomach and the way sparks fly when they see their crush or lover. They are susceptible to falling in love, and everything romantic is beautiful to them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
spring.org.uk

An Obvious Sign That You Will Live Longer

Women who can do this live longer and have a lower risk of dying from heart disease, cancer, and other causes. Women who can do high-intensity exercise have a longer life and much lower risk of death from any cause, including cancer and heart disease, a study presented at EuroEcho 2019 reveals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Causes Toenails to Thicken?

Your toenails are made of keratin, which help protect the delicate soft tissues, nerves, blood vessels, and muscles in your toes. However, toenails can thicken for various reasons, such as wearing tight shoes, nail bed trauma, and fungal infections. 5 causes of thick toenails. 1. Onychomycosis. Onychomycosis is a fungal...
SKIN CARE
studyfinds.org

Grow up! Most Americans don’t start ‘adulting’ until their 30s

NEW YORK — Many of us believe we’ll always be kids at heart. But when do adults really become adults and begin making responsible decisions to ensure a comfortable future? It turns out half of Americans don’t even start saving up for a home until they’re at least 30 years old, according to new research.
RELATIONSHIPS
