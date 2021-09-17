Meme coin Shiba Inu skyrockets 35% on its first day of trading on Coinbase

This week top marijuana stocks to buy will go through a variety of different events that could potentially move markets. Going into this Monday US futures fell sharply due to concerns over China’s property sector also a Fed announcement this week could have a significant impact on future markets. In 2021 the cannabis sector reached new highs in February and has since seen significant declines in value for several months. Now in September top cannabis stocks are trading near their lowest price points seen this year.

