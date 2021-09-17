Oklahoma National Guard members return home after hurricane recovery efforts in Louisiana

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma National Guard members have returned home after spending more than two weeks helping with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana. According to the National Guard, nearly 500 Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard members volunteered to help their Louisiana neighbors. Over the course of two and a half weeks, Task Force Oklahoma provided food, water, ice and other supplies to more than 77,000 families at more than 30 points of distribution sites across 14 parishes.